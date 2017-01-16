Global: Lexus plans Valerian-themed experiences

Luxury car brand Lexus is to stage a host of 'amazing experiences' over the next seven months, aimed at bringing film fans closer to the action of science fiction movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

The movie, which opens in July, is directed by Luc Besson and set 700 years in the future. It features a Skyjet - a single-set pursuit craft, that was created by the film's creatives in collaboration with designers at Lexus. To highlight the partnership between the brand and the movie, Lexus held an immersive event in Miami, Florida last week (12 January).

The Skyjet was premiered at the 'Through The Lens' event, which also showcased the brand's latest products and lifestyle activities. The final design of the Skyjet incorporates an adapted interpretation of Lexus' signature "spindle" grille, and a similar headlight design to that of the forthcoming 2018 Lexus LC coupe, defined by an athletic and aerodynamic shape. The unveiling of the replica was choreographed to a dramatic lightshow before the movie's star, Dane DeHaan, took to the stage to talk about filming with the Skyjet and working on set with his co-star Cara Delevingne and director Besson.

Commenting on the partnership Spiros Fotinos, head of global brand marketing at Lexus, said: "When Luc first spoke to us about his vision for Valerian, it was clear that he shared our ambition to go beyond the ordinary and create amazing experiences. It was an exciting challenge to help imagine the design and technologies for the Skyjet from a Lexus point of view. In addition to having our brand be part of an incredible story, we got to enjoy the look of our designers and engineers when we told them they get to work on a spaceship."

Last January, Lexus partnered with Harvey Nichols' London store on a garden experience inspired by its RX 450h hybrid model. The brand also sponsored a fashion catwalk at last year's Ideal Home Show.

