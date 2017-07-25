Global: Jose Cuervo creates tequila fountains in LA

To mark National Tequila Day, Jose Cuervo replaced water in drinking fountains around Los Angeles with chilled tequila to help (of age) passersby cure their Monday blues.

Tequila brand Jose Cuervo encourages all to fight the bland, live lively and embrace the now because tomorrow is overrated. In line with this thinking, the brand provided shots of its Cuervo Silver product from a H2Cuervo water fountain located at the Hollywood and Highland Centre from 12pm until 6pm yesterday (24 July).

A European-style garden fountain was also installed on the outdoor terrace of iconic hangout The Abbey in the city.

The fountain was open to anyone with ID who could prove they were aged 21 or over.

In April, Jose Cuervo sponsored London's first Margarita Rumble.

