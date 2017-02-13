Global: John Frieda launches experiential campaign

Haircare brand John Frieda has launched its 'Hair Talks - Make Your Statement' campaign, which will feature events and activations throughout the year.

John Frieda's campaign kicked off this month with a coffee truck activation, and music concert from recording artist Tinashe. John Frieda collaborated with media company iHeartMedia to put on the intimate concert for tastemakers at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City.

In the days leading up to the concert, the brand sent a coffee truck to some of New York City’s most stylish neighbourhoods, providing coffee and treats while handing out product samples and giving away tickets to the exclusive Tinashe concert.

Looking forward, John Frieda intends to roll out events and activities throughout 2017 as aprt of the campaign, and create a platform for women to show off their statement-making looks. The campaign aims to build a community of empowered and self-assured females who all have something to say.

Heather Warnke, director of marketing at Kao USA, said: "We understand the emotional connection women have with their hair and how it can communicate their mood, lifestyle, or personality - whether that’s casual, powerful, formal, carefree, and so on. Hair Talks – Make Your Statement is a campaign that encourages them to show off their distinctive style. John Frieda Hair Care can provide ambitious, unapologetic, and bold women with the tools and inspiration they need to make their statement."

Last week, Garnier relaunched its Ultimate Blends product range with the 'Blends' Room' pop-up in centrai London. Also this month, Lush staged its Lush Summit, which offered a variety of workshops and themed activities, centred around the brand's ethical ethos.

