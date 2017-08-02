Global: Hyundai teams up with Tinder to offer test drive dates

Automotive brand Hyundai has partnered with dating app Tinder in Canada to draw parallels between car shopping and dating for a new campaign.

Hyundai's recently-launched Ioniq eco vehicle is at the centre of a new campaign, which aims to tell consumers that they shouldn't settle in picking a car or partner and that they might find the 'whole package' in the one they least expect.

To bring this messaging to life, Hyundai has partnered with Tinder to run a competition that will award six winners with the opportunity to go on a date in an Ioniq with eligible celebrities Jasmine Lorimer in Toronto and Joey Scarpellino in Montreal in September.

From 31 July, Tinder will promote the contest for one month by allowing users to "swipe right" on the dating app when they see the Hyundai-promoted profile for Lorimer or Scarpellino, which will enable them to gain access to the Hyundai Ultimate Date contest. Canadians can also enter through a dedicated website, www.HyundaiUltimateDate.com.

From September to March, one winner will be selected every month for six months and given the opportunity to take a date on a test drive in the Ioniq, as well as a $200 gift card.



