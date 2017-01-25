Global: House of Vans to open in Chicago

Footwear brand Vans has announced the opening of a new House of Vans in Chicago, which will include a two-day experiential celebration.

The store's grand opening party will take place on 3 February, and invites guests to see live music performances from bands and artists such as Future Islands, Digable Planets and Noname.

The brand will also install a photography retrospective, which will display photos shot at House of Vans by emerging photographers Jonathan Mehring, Bryan Derballa, Ashley Osborn, Ryan Kobane and Laura June Kirsch.

On 4 February, guests will be invited to join two artist-led workshops; a 'Copy Jam' mixed media workshop with Chad Kouri, and a 'Caught in Motion' skate photography workshop with Atiba Jefferson.

As a final gesture prior to the official opening of the store, Vans will stage an 'Open House' community event on the evening of 4 February, where guests will be able to test out a newly-built skate park, and see the store's Chicago-themed design elements.

Doug Palladini, Vans' global brand president, said: "Chicago has a rich and eclectic history across action sports, art, music and street culture akin to Vans' own roots and 'Off The Wall' ethos. It's an honor to bring House of Vans to life here in Chicago so we can grow our Vans family and give back to the creative communities that make this city so vibrant."

In December, House of Vans hosted an immersive Disney Pixar exhibition in celebration of the Toy Story movies. In October, the brand launched the Haunted House of Vans as part of an experiential Halloween activation.

