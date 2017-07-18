Global: HBO creates Ballers pop-up shop in LA

To mark the new season of HBO's comedy programme Ballers, the brand will open a fashion-focused pop-up store in Los Angeles, California.

HBO will celebrate season three of Ballers with a retail pop-up in West Hollywood, which will run from 21-22 July. The half-hour programme, which looks at the lives of former and current football players and features Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, has become HBO's biggest comedy for ten years.

For the pop-up, HBO has partnered with five fashion brands to premiere a co-branded capsule collection that enables guests to experience first-hand the style of a baller. Fashion partners include legendary lifestyle brand ROC96, vintage-inspired apparel brand MadeWorn, menswear designer Pyer Moss, footwear and accessories brand Buscemi, storied eyewear label Cazal and accessories staple Hall of Fame.

Ballers costume designer Tiffany Hasbourne said: "This is going to be the most action-packed and stylish season of Ballers yet, so there was no other way to launch than with a fully-immersive experience to capture that energy and offer our audience the opportunity to shop the Ballers-inspired collection."

To mark the new season of Game of Thrones, HBO will run a Games of Thrones worldwide tour this autumn.

