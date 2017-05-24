Global: Hasbro to launch Transformers-themed experience centres

Hasbro has teamed up with DMG Entertainment to launch Transformers-themed experience centres, which will provide an immersive experience for guests.

The interactive Transformers digital simulation experience centres will debut in Shanghai this summer, before expanding into other cities in China over the next five years. Hasbro and DMG intend to roll out the centres to a global audience.

Guests will be fully immsersed in a Transformers experience via augmented and virtual reality technology, interactive environments, and activities featuring the latest digital technologies. The centres aim to put visitors in the middle of the action, giving them the opportunity to stand side-by-side and interact with key characters from the Transformers franchise.

Fans can battle the evil Decepticons on the fictional planet Cybertron, as they work alongside Optimus Prime to defeat the evil forces. They can also climb behind the wheel of Bumblebee for the ultimate driving experience. Guests of all ages are encouraged to release their inner hero throughout the adventure.

Simon Waters, general manager and senior vice president of Entertainment and Consumer Products at Hasbro, said: "We're very excited to work with DMG as we launch into the rapidly growing space of VR, AR and other mixed reality experiences. The Transformers digital simulation centers will offer fans an incredibly immersive experience that's truly 'More Than Meets the Eye.'"

Last year, Hasbro teamed up with agency Sense to deliver a Bop It tour across UK shopping centres.

