Global: Grey Goose unveils activation at Dubai airport

The activity, devised together with Bacardi Global Travel Retail (GTR), is part of the brand's wider 'Gifts of the Extraordinary' campaign. A number of experiences aim to bring the Grey Goose brand to life for travellers. themed around the magic of Christmas and the power of Grey Goose to take gifts to another level.

A gifting pop-up is running until January and features four multi-sensory zones. These include a display of presents featuring the Grey Goose range with Polaroid cameras available for selfies, a holographic digital experience giving visitors an illusion of the brand's flying goose, a gift-wrapping service that can be personalised and guided tastings in a brand ambassador area, where shoppers can be guided through the range and given seasonal recipe cards.

Vinay Golikeri, regional director Asia Pacific and Middle East Africa at Bacardi GTR said: "We are tremendously excited about this campaign, our largest event yet for Grey Goose in travel retail. We’ve brought together several fantastic ingredients for success: firstly Grey Goose, the category leader and its enormous appeal across a wide demographic; add in a stunning and highly visible global advertising campaign that we’ve tailored to travel retail. Then there’s the fantastic multi-media space at Dubai International, all wrapped up with the busiest time of year to reach the maximum number of travellers with an exciting and relevant campaign for the peak gifting season."

Earlier this month, Grey Goose staged a two-day holiday shopping experience in New York's Soho area, presented by fashion icon Julia Restoin Roitfeld. It also launched its global summer pop-up experience, Grey Goose Boulangerie Bleue, with an event in New York in June.

