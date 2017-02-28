Global: Gillette launches in-store VR experience

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has launched its latest Gillette razor with an in-store virtual reality (VR) experience across supermarkets in Australia.

Brand experience agency Because has worked with P&G and Gillette to design the experience, which aims to give the brand's target audience an entertaining and immersive insight into the new product.

Guests will find themselves on a VR roller-coaster ride along a yellow lubrication strip, which will weave around a man shaving in his bathroom before diving into his bristles to showcase the new product's ability to give a smooth close-up shave.

Having launched on 15 February, the experience is currently touring across Australia, stopping off at a number of Coles stores nationwide before being rolled out to pharmacies across the country. Up to 40 Gillette ProShield VR experiences will be live in store at any one time.

Ryan Edwards, assistant brand manager for Gillette at P&G, said: "A lot of Australian men still don’t give much thought to their choice of razor or quality of shave, often just opting for lower priced disposable razors. We wanted to find an original way to really stand out and disrupt their shopping auto-pilot. Virtual reality delivers that in abundance. It’s a brilliant way to entertain and educate our target audience with something totally different in the market."

Meredith Cranmer, founder and managing director of Because Brand Experience, said:"Research shows 55% of men and 40% of women express a strong interest in experiencing VR. People are always curious about what they’re going to discover, and intensely focused on the brand experience whilst taking part. It’s a fun, unexpected and contemporary way of engaging consumers – and ideal for the kind of modern cutting edge male audience Gillette is trying to reach with this campaign."



