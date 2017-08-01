Global: G-Shock to activate at surf competition in California

As the official timekeeper of the 2017 Vans US Open Of Surfing, Casio G-Shock will create a number of activations to showcase the brand's toughness and style.

G-Shock's activations at the 2017 Vans US Open Of Surfing will include a giant G-Shock watch, which will be displayed on Huntington Beach Pier in California to provide competitors and judges with the official time for the nine-day competition.

The watch brand will also host a booth to display new products and games. Visitors will be able to take part in the brand's 'Tough Toss Game' where they will experience the shock and water-resistant toughness of G-Shock watches by attempting to throw them into containers of water for a chance to win prizes.

Athletes sponsored by G-Shock will compete in various events throughout the week and select athletes will join fans for meet-and-greets at the booth.

The 2017 Vans US Open Of Surfing runs from July 29 to August 6.



For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.