Global: FX Networks hosts immersive New York experience for TV series Legion

FX Networks will unveil an immersive art experience in New York, alongside five augmented reality murals in cities across the US, for the release of TV series Legion.

Series broadcaster FX Networks, part of Fox is opening the doors to the 'Legion Where?House' in Brooklyn tomorrow (27 January), for three days. The art experience aims to mirror the show's style, with a host of mind-bending arworks in the gallery, inspired by the unpredictable world of Legion.

Installations from artists Michael Murphy, Clemens Behr, Kumi Yamashita, and David Flores will challenge audiences and, says FX Networks, 'bring the unfathomable power of the series to life'.



The exhibit will feature a series of art-installations inspired by the series’ themes including a forced perspective art piece by Michael Murphy, found materials installation by Clemens Behr, Light and shadow installation by Kumi Yamashita, Legion Key Art Mural by David Flores and Multimedia installation inspired by the series.

Guests at the 'Legion Where?House' will also be able to enjoy DJ entertainment and cocktails from 7-9pm on Friday and Saturday.

Five augmented reality murals will be displayed in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco and those who spot the murals can use the Blippar app to watch the artwork come to life.

To mark the launch of the series in London, Fox is opening The Mutant Lounge, a cocktail bar staffed by mutants with superpowers. Fox International's Spanish channel landed a giant UFO in Madrid last January to mark the premiere of the X-Files mini-series in the country.