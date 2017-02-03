Global: Fiji Airways hosts Sydney pop-up for rugby fans

Fiji Airways has opened 'The Golden Fijian' bar in Sydney to coincide with the Sydney 7s rugby tournament.

The national airline of Fiji opened a similar pop-up for the first time last year. This year's The Golden Fijian' opens today (3 February) at the Olympic Hotel in the Paddington area of the city, and will be open until 5 February.

Directly across the road from the Allianz stadium where the tournament is taking place, the beach-themed pop-up aims to give fans an area to relax and support the Fiji Sevens team, who were crowned world champions at the Olympics last year. As supporters enjoy rugby on the big screen at the bar, they can also indulge in traditional Fijian culture over the weekend of 4-5 February.

Guests will be able to buy Fiji Bitter and Vonu Pure larger over the bar and choose lunch or dinner from a Fijian-inspired menu and take part in talanoa sessions with some kava and Fiji beer while cheering on the boys.

British shirtmaker Thomas Pink launched the Pink Lion Rugby Club in November, which will host a series of experiential events.

More: Five Rugby World Cup activations