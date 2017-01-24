Global: Colgate teams up with Black Girls Code for hackathon series

To celebrate Black History Month, Colgate-Palmolive has partnered with Black Girls Code in a bid to inspire African American girls to pursue careers in science.

According to the National Science Foundation, women hold less than 25% of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) jobs in the USA, and, in particular, African American women only make up 2% of the science and engineering workforce.

To combat this statistic, Colgate and non-profit organisation Black Girls Code have teamed up to launch an initiative, which will take place online and via events.

The #CodeAFuture campaign will invite girls aged 12-17 to a series of hackathon events in New York to help inspire young African Americans to pursue STEM careers. In addition, the online aspect of the campaign will give interested parties the opportunity to share their stories on social platforms, and form a community.

From 13 January to 28 February, Colgate-Palmolive will donate $1.00 to Black Girls Code for every share or like of the inspiring videos being released on social media, which feature Black Girls Code participants.

Carla Kelly, general manager for Multicultural Marketing in the USA at Colgate-Palmolive, said: "At Colgate, we believe that everyone deserves a future they can smile about. This partnership with Black Girls Code helps us to provide healthier and brighter futures for young girls as they gain access to the technology, ultimately transforming their lives and their communities."

Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girls Code, said: "We are so pleased to partner with Colgate during Black History Month. Our mission is to create a movement that changes the game for young girls. We want to create a community of girls who will be empowered and to become catalysts for transformation in their communities."

