Global: Cadillac and Sole DXB announce partnership

Sole DXB takes place at the end of every year, and runs as a three-night, two-day festival. The festival aims to function as a hybrid between a music festival and a direct to consumer fashion trade show.

The partnership between Sole DXB and Cadillac, which first began two years ago, represents the growth of the alternative arts scene in the Middle East. Now in its third year, the ongoing partnership will aim to bring high quality art, music and fashion to the Middle East.

Rajat Malhotra, director of Sole DXB, said: "For the last two years, Cadillac has shown the trust and confidence of a true partner, nurturing our growth and breaking the mold of how an independent organisation and a multinational company can come together to build a community. This announcement is a major milestone for Sole, and a good indication of the potential we both see in our region. We've barely begun to expose the talent this region has to offer and are so pleased that we have a partner that shares our vision."

Nadim Ghrayeb, regional sales and marketing manager, Cadillac Middle East, said: "We are excited to have announced a long-term partnership with Sole DXB, which shares our values and vision. This is a fantastic platform for us to connect with our audience who share the same vision as us. These are people who are successful in their respective fields that share a common passion and are driven in their pursuit to realise their dreams and live their aspirations."

