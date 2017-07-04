Global: Bud Light to launch Dive Bar Tour

Beer brand Bud Light is bringing back its Bud Light Dive Bar Tour this summer, kicking off on 13 July with a show from international artist Lady Gaga.

The Bud Light Dive Bar Tour gives guests the chance to experience their favourite artists in intimate venues across three US cities. The tour will be visiting Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New Orleans, and will kick off on 13 July with Lady Gaga alongside two surprise headline acts.

The Dive Bar Tour forms part of Bud Light's wider 'Famous among Friends' campaign, which celebrates the value of building friendships over Bud Light. As well as the tour, the brand will be creating experiences across the US that aim to strengthen and build friendships, and there will also be activations across Bud Light's digital and social channels to help build excitement for the tour.

Andy Goeler, vice president at Bud Light, said: "To us, dive bars are where friendships are forged over beers and music. That's why bringing back the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour made so much sense for our brand. We're thrilled to be teaming up with Lady Gaga once again and we're excited to bring two new musician friends on the tour with us this summer to take the tour to the next level and engage consumers everywhere."

In April, Bud Light celebrated its UK launch with a 'We're Here' tour across key cities.

