Global: Björn Borg stages tennis match across US border

Sportswear brand Björn Borg has staged a tennis match across the US/Mexico border, in a bid to showcase how sport can help to unite people.

Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borg created the tennis court so that half was placed in Mexico, while the other half was placed in the US, with the net placed directly on the border. The game took place at Tijuana River and saw tennis players Mariano Argote from Mexico and Peter Clemente from the US compete against each other.

Henrik Bunge, CEO of Björn Borg, said: "Borg Open is our way to state that we, as a sportswear brand, believe in an open world. Unfortunately, the activity is not likely to make those people who promote raising walls change their opinion. But, with our heritage, we know that not only tennis nets, but sport in general, has the power to unite people. We hope to inspire people to reach out to their neighbours and do sport together instead of building walls."

