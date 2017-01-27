Global: ANZ keeps tennis fans moving with VR experience

Australian finance brand ANZ has installed a digital activation at the Australian Open, designed to give tennis fans the experience of playing a high-energy sports-themed game.

The tennis-style virtual reality (VR) game, called ANZ Breakpoint, takes the form of a 54sqm interactive installation. Participants have to overcome any obstacles the game throws at them in order to achieve success.

The experience aims to promote ANZ's mobile payments campaign, with the idea of the game being to 'keep moving'. ANZ has been a major sponsor of the Australian Open since 2010, and has delivered a number of brand experiences at the Grand Slam.

Australian announcer Craig Willis, who performs voiceovers at major Australian sports events, is guiding participants through the game, encouraging them to use the hashtag #KeepMoving.

Once finished, players are awarded with their final score and the chance to strike a victory pose for the camera. They will also receive a video of their experience via email, ready to share through their social channels.

Having launched at the beginning of the Australian Open tennis tournament which kicked off on 16 January, the experience will run until 29 January.

Earlier this month, Twinings opened a pop-up tea house in Sydney, inspired by its flagship store in London. Also in January, food brand Woolworths created a multi-sensory food experience at the Australian Open, which aimed to enliven all five senses.

