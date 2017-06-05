Global: Air France to launch pop-up restaurant in New York

Air France is launching its first pop-up restaurant in New York to celebrate the airline's commitment to exceptional French cuisine.

Called Paris for Dessert, the pop-up is running over five days, from 20-24 June and takes inspiration from Air France's long legacy of working with top Michelin-starred chefs to create onboard menus. Throughout Paris for Dessert's five nights, guests will be treated to a tasting menu designed by chef Daniel Boulud.

Guests will be asked to arrive with a passport and packed suitcase because each night one lucky couple will win an instant takeoff to Paris to experience a two-night culinary adventure that includes round trip business class flights, a meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant at Saint James Paris and a two-night stay at a Marriott hotel.

Stéphane Ormand, vice president and general manager at Air France-KLM USA said: "Air France is proud of its role as an ambassador of French cuisine. We believe that the culinary adventure to France and beyond should begin with in-flight dining."

To attend Paris for Dessert, people can enter via Air France's social media channels or by visiting the Air France boarding staircase, which will be located in the heart of New York City from June 12 - 16. From atop the stairs visitors will be able to enjoy a dessert and take a PANORA.ME panoramic selfie. By posting their PANORA.ME photo on social media with #ParisForDessert and #AirFrance, guests will be entered into a drawing to win a reservation for two at one of the Paris for Dessert dinners.

Airline Air New Zealand hosted its inflight pop-up 'This Is How We Fly' last month, aiming to give guests a taste of the on-board experience. Easyjet staged an immersive theatre experience from 5-6 May, which transported guests to the Côte d'Azur in southeastern France.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Comment below to let us know what you think.