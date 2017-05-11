Glenfiddich to stage VR tasting experience

Whisky brand Glenfiddich is set to stage a virtual reality (VR) tasting experience in Singapore at the travel retail Tax Free World Association (TFWA) conference.

The brand has worked with UK agency Purple Creative to stage the interactive 'Glenfiddich Virtual Infinity' experience, which uses HTC Vive technology. The experience will launch in Singapore this week, before travelling to airports across the world.

Visitors are able to virtually discover and enjoy the flavours in each of Glenfiddich’s three Cask Collection whiskies and write their own 3D tasting notes in a virtual world. Guests will pick out the key tasting notes of each expression before putting on their VR headsets, at which point they will be virtually transported to Glenfiddich's warehouse in Dufftown, Scotland.

Guests are then presented with three Solera Vat whiskies and are surrounded by the Cask Collection. They select a Solera Vat using their hand controllers and enter a world unique to that particular expression, where they can write and draw their own tasting notes in the air.

Coralie Vial, global brand manager at Glenfiddich, said: "VR is allowing us to interact with people in a whole new way, and the beautiful imagery that Purple created for this project means that whisky drinkers can express their tasting notes in a completely individual fashion, and in a completely new medium."

Gary Westlake, founding partner and creative director at Purple Creative, said: "Glenfiddich is a family-run company with a rich history of innovation and pioneering, so it’s fitting that they are the first whisky company to embrace this new tech and enable drinkers to write their own virtual tasting notes."

In January, Glenfiddich hosted a whisky construction workshop to teach guests how to construct their own whisky.

More: Auchentoshan hosted a 'Can-archy' party in March in collaboration with BBQ street food vendor Smokey Tails.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



