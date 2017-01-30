Glenfiddich to host whisky construction workshop

Whisky brand Glenfiddich is To host its 'Glenfiddich Deconstructed' event next month, which aims to teach guests how to construct their own whisky.

Glenfiddich, owned by William Grant and Sons, has set up the event, which will take place on 25 February, and will give guests the chance to become a whisky distiller for an evening.

A Glenfiddich brand ambassador will be onsite to teach visitors about single malts, and reveal exactly what goes into a Glenfiddich 15-year-old whisky. For example, guests will learn exactly what is meant by a Solera Vat, and why it is so important to the whisky distillation process.

Whisky-lovers will be able to try and compare distillery samples of the whiskies that eventually make up the Glenfiddich 15-year-old. At the end of the evening, guests will be able to try their hand at making their own whisky samples, which they can then take home.The experience will begin at 7pm at the Brewers Inn in South London.

In December, Glenfiddich and The Balvenie partnered with Knightsbridge restaurant The Rib Room and Terrace to create a cosy Scottish retreat. Earlier this month, Glenlivet and Siren Craft hosted a night of whisky and beer pairing in honour of Burns Night.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



