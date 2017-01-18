Glastonbury organisers launch new festival Variety Bazaar

The organisers of music festival Glastonbury have announced the launch of a new festival, Variety Bazaar, which will take place in 2019.

Michael Eavis, founder of Glastonbury Festival, announced yesterday (17 January) that he will launch a new festival, Variety Bazaar, which will take place in 2019 before Glastonbury returns in 2020.

Eavis intends to give Galstonbury's Worthy farm site a well-earned break, with no festival occuring in 2018, and a move in location for 2019. Variety Bazaar has no confirmed location as of yet, but Eavis has stated that it will not take place on the Worthy Farm site, and instead will be nearer the Midlands.

Glastonbury organisers plan to use the new festival site once every five years, in order to give Worthy Farm a chance to recover from the festival antics that have been taking place in the same location since 1970.

Emily Eavis clarified her father's announcement via a statement on Twitter, which read: "We are still planning an event in the future at a different location – which we are calling Variety Bazaar. But Glastonbury festival will always be called Glastonbury and will remain at Worthy Farm."

In another announcement that occurred yesterday, it was revealed that Sir Richard Branson will launch new venture Virgin Sport with a series of sports-themed festivals. In December, music festival Bestival announced a relocation to Dorset.

