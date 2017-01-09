Glamour opens London pop-up

The project is an intiative aimed at ditching negativity and replacing it with 30 simple positive acts to bring back the joy every day. Open from today (9 January) and running until 12 January, the pop-up will feature prizes, celebrity guests, clinics, goodie bags and 'random acts of Glamour kindness'. Glamour staffers will be on hand throughout the week to have a chat about the magazine, fashion, beauty and lifestyle issues, with visitors having the chance to win a number of in-store prizes each day.

Today (Monday), Benefit will be hosting a session on making the most of your eyebrows while wreiter Alexandra Heminsley will also host a talk. Tomorrow (Tuesday), Glamour's fashion team will stage a fashion clinic as well as taking guests through the looks in the February issue of the magazine.

On Wednesday, there will be a talk on mental health issues while Millie Mackintosh will feature in a session showcasing her new fashion range. The last day on Thursday will include a beauty clininc with Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays. The pop-up is taking place from 10am-5pm each day at Condé Nast International Worldwide News in Hanover Square, W1.

Glamour magazine's beauty editor hosted a workshop on the ultimate skin glow for the festive season, part of retailer Top Shop's Beauty Spot event, hosted last year. In March, Glamour will stage its Beauty Festival for a second year at London's Saatchi Gallery in 2017.

