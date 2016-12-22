Glamour Beauty Festival to return in 2017

Condé Nast title Glamour is staging its Beauty Festival for a second year at London's Saatchi Gallery in 2017.

The event, in association with Fiat, is taking place next year over two days, from 11-12 March and will see a number of the world's top beauty brands in attendance, including Nars, Estée Edit, Elizabeth Arden, Laura Mercier, Caudalie and Redken, who will be offering complimentary treatments. The event will feature pampering zones for hair, nails, skin and make-up.

Guests speakers will be announced in the new year and visitors will also receive a goodie bag worth £100 to take away.

Glamour magazine's beauty editor hosted a workshop on the ultimate skin glow for the festive season, part of retailer Top Shop's Beauty Spot event, hosted last weekend. Last year's Beauty Festival featured title sponsor Fiat hosting its own zone, where make-up artists were hand to re-create iconic beauty looks and stage colour masterclasses.

