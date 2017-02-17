Giorgio Armani Beauty opens Covent Garden pop-up

Armani Box, the Giorgio Armani Beauty pop-up store, has opened in London for the first time.

The pop-up, which opened on Wednesday (15 February), is located in Covent Garden and aims to showcase the brand’s make-up universe.

A gorilla, a replica of one that Armani has in his lounge in Milan and designed by Italian artist Marcantonio Raimondi Malerba, welcomes visitors as they enter the store.

Armani Box, themed in red and black colours, aims to be a sensorial and playful immersion in Giorgio Armani Beauty’s universe. Visitors are able to indulge in a number of experiences including booking a special moment to have their make-up done by an Armani face designer, trying the Armani Glow complexion range, experiencing the full Armani lip range from the iconic Lip Maestro to the latest Lip Magnet launch and personalising their make-up products with engraving.

The pop-up store also offers a digital experience, including a connected mirror – a personal video of a make-up session so visitors can re-create their look at home, Look Book – an overview of all the latest beauty looks used during the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show and a playful photo booth.

Armani Box previously ‘popped up’ in Paris last year, installed in Le Marais district until the end of December.

Armani was among brands activating at Ciao Britalia, a one-day Italian-themed festival curated by department store Harvey Nichols last November.

