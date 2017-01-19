Gin: The Movie kicks off year-long tour

London-based gin collaborative A World of Gin is premiering Gin: The Movie today (19 January), before taking the film on a UK-wide tour.

The documentary goes from the South to North of the United Kingdom visiting: Brighton Gin, Hayman’s Gin, William’s Chase Distillery, Mason’s Yorkshire Gin, Edinburgh Gin and finishing at the UK’s most northerly distillery in the Shetland’s, and also stops in London to talk tonic with Double Dutch Mixers.

With distribution deals with independent cinemas, Gin: The Movie is embarking on a year-long tour across the country. Cinemagoers will receive a box full of gin samples, tonic and mixer samples, botanicals, garnishes and more.

The tour starts in London today, with the premiere screening at The Courthouse Hotel in London, with additional screening dates in the capital in January. Nik Koster from a World of Gin said: "With gin sales reaching far over £1bn for the first time last year it was the perfect time to film the documentary. We handpicked the brands we visited to represent the interesting and diverse world of gin today. It’s certainly not a dull documentary and with over ten drinks samples and much more with every viewing it’s going to be a lot of fun".

Beefeater Gin is staging a number of events as part of its London Tonic series of cultural events, which have so far featured a speakeasy and a session on drink trends.

More: Five of the best gin brand activations

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.