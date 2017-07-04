Gin Mare to launch Mediterranean rooftop pop-up

Gin brand Gin Mare is set to launch a Mediterranean rooftop experience overlooking the River Thames, offering guests an idyllic place to relax.

Gin Mare's rooftop pop-up will be inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle, with decor reflecting the Mediterranean landscape, including ripening olive trees, fragrant orange bushes and aromatic herbs.

Guests will be served a range of cocktails in keeping with the activation's theme, such as the Gin Mare G&T with a slice of fresh mango, a 'Frozemary' cocktail, a martini paired with strawberry garnish and a Basil Smash. Each cocktail will feature flavours from the four Mediterranean countries where the gin’s botanics are grown.

Onsite chefs will serve a menu of fresh tapas and oysters dressed with Gin Mare. The rooftop will be kitted out with pagodas and white washed furniture to complete the Mediterranean vibe and will welcome guests from 20-21 July.

In June, Gin Mare celebrated World Gin Day with a G&T ice cream parlour.

More: On 1 July, Dingle Gin staged an all-day gin and tonic party in east London.

