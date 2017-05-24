Gin Mare to launch G&T ice cream parlour

Gin brand Gin Mare will open a gin and tonic ice cream parlour to celebrate World Gin Day, which takes place on 10 June.

Taking place in London hotel The Hoxton, the brand has teamed up with bespoke ice cream company Ruby Violet to stage the gin-themed pop-up. Guests are able to choose a scoop of botanical ice cream or sorbet to create a G&T-infused concoction.

Toppings include dried olives, crystallised rosemary, botanical brittle, savoury wafer and gin-soaked orange peel, and guests can choose a combination to personalise their creations. The ice creams will be paired with twists on the classic gin and tonic, which will be given a new spin using ingredients such as a wedge of mango and a grind of black pepper.

The ice cream parlour will be open from 9-11 June.

More: Häagen-Dazs launched its multi-sensory pop-up last week, in a bid to find the world's best ice cream photographer. In March, Star of Bombay hosted a 'Slow Artistry' dining experience, showcasing the slow process of distilling gin.

