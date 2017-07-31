Gin Bop returns to London

Gin brands including Plymouth Gin, Bathtub, Portobello Road and Caorunn are set to appear at Gin Bop this year, which takes place on 18 August.

Gin Bop will return to Rivington Greenwich, London, on 18 August, inviting guests to enjoy an evening of food, music and gin. Brands onsite will include Plymouth Gin, Bathtub, Portobello Road and Caorunn, which will each be serving a twist on a gin and tonic, as well as two bespoke gin-based cocktails created especially for the event.

Catering will include Welsh Rarebit, Salmon with Horseradish Sauce, and Gin Cocktail Sausages, and live music will be provided by New Orleans-style jazz band the Old Jelly Rollers. Bar games will take place throughout the evening.

More: Earlier this month, Gin Mare staged a Mediterranean rooftop experience offering guests an idyllic place to relax. Also in July, Sipsmith announced that it will extend its current run of immersive experience Juniper Manor until later this year.

