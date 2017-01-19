GES aims for growth in Middle East

Lukan joins GES from CityJet, where he held the position of VP sales & distribution. He has 25 years of senior international experience in both the technology and travel industry, with achievements incluing opening offices in Asia and Europe for major tech company Sabre and lead in the UK and Ireland division of Travelport, one of the world’s leading global distribution systems providers. Immediately prior to joining CityJet, he was the global operations director of the meetings & events business at Carlson Wagonlit Travel.



He will be based in GES’ Dubai office and report directly to GES Middle East managing director Yasser Al Maaytah.



GES launched its Middle East events services business in 2009 with a single show. Since then the business has grown steadily under the leadership of Al Maaytah, delivering more than 80 events in 2016. Recent high profile wins – including the Tarsus F&E portfolio and the official contract with the Dubai World Trade Centre – points to greater growth in 2017.



Jason Popp, EVP, international said: "I am incredibly proud of what the GES Middle East team has achieved. From modest beginnings only seven years ago, we have become the region’s live event ‘partner of choice’ by combining outstanding quality of service and the widest available suite of services and products, both physical and digital.



"Patrick’s appointment reflects our ambition for the next level of growth. He brings global, senior level experience to the leadership team and will help us develop our already strong operational delivery as we scale the business."



Lukan added: "I’m delighted to be joining GES at such an exciting time. The Middle East operation is a great success story and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to make quality and efficient service delivery for our customers a key part of how we create even greater growth in the region."

