George P. Johnson strengthens creative and clients services teams

Agency George P Johnson has made two new appointments to the roles of event director and client services director, in a bid to strengthen its EMEA team.

Merethe Bergnord-Ashby will join as event director at George P Johnson's Oslo office, boosting the agency's Norwegian offering. She brings 20 years of experience in planning, developing and implementing events at Nordic agencies, Gyro and Playroom Event.

Bergnord-Ashby began her career on the client side, working as marketing and PR manager for Warner Bros. She then moved on to agency Gyro, where she spent 12 years working on events for local clients.

George Bear has been appointed to the role of creative services director, and joins George P Johnson after gaining 10 years of creative resource experience from a multitude of shops across the wider agency spectrum, including FCB Inferno, JWT and WCRS. He began his career as operations manager at Publicis Modem, before moving on to direct project management at Iris, and traffic management at

SapientNitro.

Jason Megson, GPJ’s managing director, UK and Nordics, said: "I’m delighted to announce these hires across our European team. At this exciting time of growth, Merethe brings a unique wealth of Norwegian expertise to our expanding local client base; while George’s solid and diverse background supports our investment in GPJ’s creative capability."

In March, George P Johnson appointed John Farquhar-Smith to the role of executive producer.

