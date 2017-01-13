Geometry Global UK appoints head of shopper marketing

Brand activation agency Geometry Global UK has announced the appointment of Tom Moore to the newly created position of head of shopper marketing.

Moore joins Geometry Global UK from agency RPM, where he held the role of business director. Whilst at RPM, he led shopper marketing for brands such as M&S, Diageo and Britvic across the UK, Europe and worldwide. Prior to RPM, Moore started his career at agency Iris, where he worked with across projects for brands including Sony Ericsson, Speedo, Southern Comfort and Polar. He brings 14 years of experience across FMCG and drinks, retail, technology and sports.

Moore's appointment coincides with a raft of Geometry Global UK business wins from new and existing clients, including Unilever, Danone and GSK, across the UK, EMEA and worldwide. The agency is currently experiencing a period of growth, as it continues to draw in talent from shopper and journey insights, retail, digital, experiential, packaging and environmental design.

Sarah Todd, CEO at Geometry Global UK, said: "Tom brings a rare skill-set: blending the ability to deliver behaviour changing campaigns that drive conversion in the UK while helping brands upscale shopper marketing regionally and globally – very much our sweet spot. He has a terrific track record in activating business growth with innovation and flair across the purchase journey and promises to be a valuable addition to our diverse team of talent in a changing retail landscape."

Moore added: "Geometry’s scale, its unique approach and ambition to inspire people to buy well, its people and fantastic clients, were all deciding factors for me. Shopper marketing, e-commerce and retail have moved to the top table and I’m hugely excited to be working with a creative, forward-thinking team."

On 11 January, agency Amplify announced the appointment of Jeavon Smith, formerly of Jack Morton. Also this week, RPM announced increases in turnover and profit.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



