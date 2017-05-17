Geometry Global announces partnership with Blippar

Shopper marketing and brand activation agency Geometry Global has partnered with technology company Blippar in a bid improve its technology offering within the retail space.

Blippar specialises in augmented reality (AR), computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI), and the new partnership will allow Geometry Global to capitalise on opportunities offered by AR in the physical and digital retail space.

The agency says its 'Augmented Retail' concept will allow brands to help consumers overcome purchase barriers, while Blippar is looking to extend its reach, with its platform becoming the base for more retail activations. Using Blippar’s AR creation tools Blippbuilder and Blippbuilder Script, Geometry will create augmented reality in-house that can support the shopping journey in and around retail environments.

Initially launching in the UK, the partnership will be rolled out into the US and Germany. Debbie Ellison, head of digital at Geometry UK, will lead the partnership and will take responsibility for the global roll out.

Jon Hamm, global chief creative officer of Geometry Global, said: "This partnership provides Geometry’s clients around the world the opportunity to engage in AR marketing that makes the most impact for their brand. Partnering with Blippar gives Geometry a distinctive advantage in forging a link for brands in the digital and physical retail environments, creating engagement in-store, and ultimately driving a positive product experience."

Omaid Hiwaizi, global head of experience strategy at Blippar, added: "Augmented Reality is a critical new frontier for retail since it can help brands overcome purchase barriers by providing shoppers with information and engaging experiences at the point of sale. Given Geometry's activation and shopping behavior transformation sweet spot, this partnership creates the perfect context to define the rules on AR in retail, shopper and brand storytelling."

Last month, Geometry Global announced new leadership appointments. In January, Geometry Global UK appointed Tom Moore to the newly created position of head of shopper marketing.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



