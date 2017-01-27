Garnier to launch Ultimate Blends pop-up

Beauty brand Garnier is hosting a consumer pop-up showcasing its Maple Healer haircare products, which form part of the Ultimate Blends range.

Taking place from 9-11 February, the 'Blended with Love' pop-up invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of natural health and wellness. The pop-up promises to take guests hrough the full Ultimate Blends experience, as well as giving them the chance to try out the latest hair trends at a braiding station and test out a gif booth to capture and share the moment with friends.

Visitors will also be able to create a personalised message on their very own bottle of Garnier Ultimate Blends. Expert talks and wellbeing classes will also be on offer from a range of partners, including london fitness studio Frame, Boom Cycle founder Hilary Rowland, women's life coach and founder of She Almighty Mikaela Pugh, doctor and fitness blogger Hazel Wallace and lifestyle blogger Ella Gregory.

Guests will also be able attend a 'Beyonce Barre' class led by Frame and a meditation session from Will William's Meditation.

Earlier this month, Glamour Magazine launched a London pop-up to bring its #ThePositivityProject to life. Also in January, T2 teamed up with Another Space for a workout activation designed to enrich the body and mind.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



