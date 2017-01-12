Gap to stage fitness classes in London store

Retailer Gap is teaming up with fitness and diet experts to host exercise classes at its flagship store in London's Oxford Street.

The GapFit Studio classes begin on 18 January and run until the 8 February.Attendees will enjoy a 45-minute workout session, as well as receiving a complimentary goodie bag which includes a GapFit breathe tank, GapFit sports bag, CPress organic press juice, Rude Health nut butter porridge, and the latest copy of Glamour magazine.

Early morning sessions, held between 7.30am and 9.15am, will include HIIT with Clean Eating Alice and Nadia Narain Yoga, while evening workouts, held from 6.30pm to 8pm, will feature a Beyonce Dance Class led by professional dancers from Seen on Screen and Paola's BodyBarre.

Last year, Gap held a series of weekly music gigs at its Oxford Street store and also featured as part of Style Garden, an experiential shopping tour hosted at Intu's shopping centres across the UK in October.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.