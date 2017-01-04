Game of Thrones-themed bar opens in Scotland

A pop-up bar inspired by television series Game of Thrones is being showcased in Edinburgh.

The Blood & Wine bar, which opens today (4 January), will be hosted in the cellar of Daylight Robbery bar on Dublin Street every Wednesday and Thursday throughout January, and will have a medieval theme.

The concept has been devised by events company Geek Social, in collaboration with Royal Mile Whiskies, while props decorating the venue have been provided by Edinburgh-based swords retailer The Knights Vault.

The pop-up is offering drinks inspired by the HBO television series, including Arbor Gold, The Imp’s Delight, the Old Bears Hot Spiced Wine and Black Tar Rum. A wine tasting flight - called the wines of Westeros, will also be on offer.

To mark the release of Season 6 of Game of Thrones on DVD and Blu-ray last November, HBO hosted an immersive exhibition in London featuring artwork from the show. HBO also unveiled a 6m x 4m Game of Thrones-inspired embroidery artwork in London in March.



