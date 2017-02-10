Game and SpecialEffect reveal details of GameBlast 2017

Video games retailer Game and charity SpecialEffect have teamed up to stage GameBlast 2017, which will take place from 24-26 February.

GameBlast has been created by Game and SpecialEffect to showcase that anyone, whatever their physical disability, can enjoy video games and leisure technology. The event will culminate in a 24-hour live stream, kicking off at 10am on 25 February, broadcasting from the new Multiplay studio at GAME HQ.

During the live stream, teams from Game and Multiplay will be filmed taking part in gaming challenges, sports day activities and other antics, all while raising money for charity. Participants will also be attempting to break gaming Guinness World Records throughout the 24-hour challenge.

Game will also stage an Ebay auction, with all proceeds donated to charity. An array of limited edition merchandise will be up for grabs, including a retro King of Fighters arcade machine.

On 25 February, Game and Multiplay will be joined by teams from the Belong arenas in Hull and Portsmouth, as well as Microsoft’s Graeme Boyd and comedian John Robertson. Developers and publishers such as Ubisoft, SUMO Digital, Wired Productions, Bethesda and Bandai Namco are also offering their support for the charity event.

Craig Fletcher, senior vice president at Esports, competitive gaming strategy at Game Digital and SpecialEffect vice president, said: "GameBlast is a great way for gamers to do what they love most whilst raising a ton of money for SpecialEffect. Teams across the GAME and Multiplay businesses have really got behind GameBlast this year again and we’re looking forward to 24 hours of madness, mayhem and money making for a brilliant cause"

Tom Donegan, events coordinator at SpecialEffect said: "There is such amazing support for the event across both businesses, from the staff who are organising all the in-store activities, to the brilliant line-up that has been put together for the 24-hour live stream on 25 February. The impact is going to be huge for SpecialEffect and our work with severely disabled people."

Last year, GameBlast raised over £37,000 for charity. Those wanting to watch the event via live stream can tune into the Game Twitch channel.

Last month, Game staged a trade-in event, encouraging consumers to clear out their game cupboards and unlock considerable sums tied up in old games and consoles. This week, Microgaming staged a range of immersive experiences at ICE Totally Gaming exhibition.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1







