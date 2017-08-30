Game and Multiplay to run BlockFest

Game Digital Plc's events company Multiplay has secured a license to run BlockFest, a festival bringing official Minecraft experiences to local communities.

Game and Multiplay are partnering with Minecraft creator Mojang to bring BlockFest events to local communities in the UK.

The event will launch on 18 November, and will complement interactive live show MineCon Earth. Multiplay has already worked with Mojang from 2012-2016 on the production of the annual Minecraft convention MineCon.

BlockFest's location is yet to be revealed, but Multiplay has said that the event will feature Youtubers. map makers and streamers, as well as a range of tournaments, costume contests and fan led activities.

Stewart Fletcher, ‎senior vice president of US Business Development and Special Projects at ‎Multiplay said: "We’re hugely excited to secure the right to run BlockFest building on the huge success we’ve been able to bring to MineCon over the past five years."

More: Earlier this month, Game and Multiplay brough back gaming festival Insomnia61 to Birmingham NEC. This summer, Insomnia gaming festival embarked on a UK wide tour.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think



