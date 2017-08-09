Game and Multiplay bring back Insomnia61 for another year

Insomnia61, the gaming festival, is back for another year at the Birmingham NEC.

Guests will be able to test out new video game offerings including The Crew 2, Far Cry 5 and Just Dance 2018.

The festival will feature different zones, such as the Minecraft Zone, Cosplay Zone, Retro Zone, Zombie Zone and a dedicated VR Zone.

Insomnia61 is taking place at Birmingham NEC from 25 to 28 August, and will invite gaming fans to test out the latest games and technologies.

The festival will also play host to the grand final of the iSeries 2017 – the UK's only indoor drone racing league. Five events have already taken place, each building up the series finale at Birmingham NEC.

Game and Multiplay brought gaming festival Insomnia60 to Birminham NEC in April, and established a partnership with Island Records for the event. Guests were able to enjoy performances from Years & Years, Chase & Status and Wretch 32.

More: Game and Multiplay took Insomnia gaming festival on tour this year, with events taking place in Ireland and Glasgow.

