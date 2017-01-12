Game encourages customers to swap games for cash

Video games retailer Game is staging a trade-in event, encouraging consumers to clear out their game cupboards and unlock considerable sums tied up in old games and consoles.

The event, named the 'Big Massive Trade-In Thing', will launch in UK Game stores today (12 January), and will run until 22 January. Customers will be able to trade-in unwanted games, consoles and electronics in exchange for cash credit, which can be spent in store or online.

As well as being able to trade in their old games for newer upgrades, guests will recieve £1 extra for each game they bring in, and will be rewarded with an extra £10 for each console.

Game estimates that 800,000 new consoles and over 3 million new games are sold in the UK in November and December meaning a lot of older consoles and games are gathering dust in people’s homes. The trade-in gives Game customers the chance to put credit towards upgrading their games collection or console.

The activation is being fronted by Inbetweeners star James Buckley, who appears in an online video launching the event.

In December, Game announced the opening of its 'Belong' zones in London's Wardour Street. Earlier this month, video games publisher Capcom announced that an immersive Resident Evil experience will come to London.

