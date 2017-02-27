Fuse recruits new head of business development and marketing

Agency Fuse, part of Omnicom Media Group, has announced the appointment of Camilla Hollweck as head of business development and marketing.

Hollweck brings her 13 years of experience to the agency, having previously worked in areas such as business development, commercial strategy, brand positioning and partnership management. She has previously worked for agencies including Kantar Media, Helios Partners, the International Olympic Committee and most recently for events agency iLUKA.

At iLUKA Hollweck was responsible for managing an international multi-disciplinary team and overseeing a number of global projects. She was put in charge of growing the agency’s international business portfolio, as well as the planning, development and execution of Dow Chemical’s Rio 2016 Olympic brand experience strategy.

Lou Johnson, managing director at Fuse, said: "We are extremely pleased to have Camilla join us as a key part of the senior team at Fuse. Camilla’s all round knowledge of the partnerships and experiences sector as well as her international experience will provide us with additional skills and expertise which will be vital as we continue to add to our already impressive list of clients who we work for on major global campaigns."

In January, agency Produce UK appointed Neil Mortimer to the newly-created role of head of event-making.

