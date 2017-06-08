Fuse appoints two deputy managing directors

Hutchison and Thomas will report to Lou Johnson, managing director of Fuse EMEA.

Hutchinson has more than 10 years' experience in the sponsorship and partnerships sector, while Thomas has 15 years, and both have covered aspects of partnership planning, acquisition and activation.

Hutchison will be deputy managing director across all of the agency’s international business, and will provide strategic guidance to a number of key clients including Nissan, PepsiCo, Unicredit and Enterprise. Thomas will assume the same role for Fuse’s UK client base.

Lou Johnson, managing director of EMEA at Fuse, said: "These are very exciting times at Fuse. These key appointments are among a number of significant developments within the agency in recent months. We recently changed the agency name from Fuse Sport + Entertainment to simply Fuse to reflect the growing range and diversity of work being won and delivered by the agency. The redefined offering now spans sport, entertainment, cause and culture and focuses on seven core specialisms, outlined on our newly launched website."

Fuse is currently delivering experiential and partnership projects for brands including Starbucks, Waitrose, Grey Goose, San Miguel, Hilton, Burt’s Bees, McDonald’s and Disney. In addition, the agency is also activating established sports partnership programmes across football, rugby league and cricket.

Earlier this month, it was annouced that Fuse had been appointed by Unicredit for the UEFA Champions League Final.

