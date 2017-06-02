Fuse appointed by UniCredit for UEFA

Fuse, part of the Omnicom Media Group, has been appointed by UniCredit to manage the bank's guest hospitality programme at the UEFA Champions League Final.

UniCredit will host over a thousand guests from 24 markets at the UCL Final, taking place at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on 3 June. The guest programme includes the management of logistics including accommodation, transport and ticketing, welcome parties, city tours and dinners for guests across six different UK cities.

UniCredit became the official bank of UEFA Club Competitions in 2015 and appointed Fuse to activate its sponsorship of leading UEFA club properties, including the UEFA Super Cup and the UEFA Europa League as well as the UEFA Champions League. The agency supports UniCredit across all facets of the sponsorships building on UniCredit’s long-standing partnership with European club football which began in 2009.

Daniele Penna, head of group strategic sponsorships for UniCredit said: "A huge amount of work goes into our UEFA sponsorship programme over the season but the showpiece final is a particularly big opportunity for us. Fuse have great experience in this area and will help us to make sure we get the most out of one of the world’s greatest annual sporting events".

Lou Johnson, MD EMEA at Fuse added: "We are delighted to be supporting UniCredit’s activation of this year’s UEFA Champions League Final. UniCredit are now one of the most recognised names associated with the UEFA Champions League and Cardiff will offer some great opportunities to further develop the association with clients and employees."

