Fuller's unveils London Pride Unfiltered at Craft Beer Rising

Fuller's has worked with agency Ignis to develop the experience, which is designed to celebrate the launch of London Pride Unfiltered and will run until the close of Craft Beer Rising on 25 February. The launch is being described as the biggest for the brand in a generation, as it deviates from the traditional cask ale serve for which Fuller's is known. London Pride Unfiltered will be served colder in 30 litre kegs, and the pasterisation and filtering process is skipped to enhance the flavour experience.

Given that one of the key elements of the new offering is its 'unfiltered' quality, Fuller's and Ignis were keen to channel that idea into the activation itself. The brand's space at Craft Beer Rising aims to be bold and graphic, with no aspect being stripped back or dialled down.

The focal point of the activation is the bar. Guests are able to see pipe work from the bar extend out into the space, becoming part of the architecture, while branded beer kegs and up-cycled furniture create spaces for visitors to relax. Beer fans can also test samples of the new drink from the bar, which is also showcasing a range of limited edition illustrated cans inspired by London locations.

Guests can pick their favourite illustration which they can then print onto a t-shirt at the screen printing station within the space. In addition, street food caterers Le Bun are onsite to provide guests with a range of contemporary sliders which are being served on the hour, every hour.

Whisky brand Auchentoshan will also be activating at Craft Beer Rising, offering consumers the opportunity to create their own Auchentoshan & Ale drink in a branded beer can. Also this month, it was announced that Beavertown Brewery will stage a beer festival this September in London's Printworks.

