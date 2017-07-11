Fuller's Frontier beer to create rooftop BBQ event with Time Out

Fuller's craft lager brand, Frontier, has teamed up with Time Out London as part of a summer campaign, which culminates with a rooftop BBQ event.

Fuller’s craft lager brand Frontier has launched a summer campaign that will use Time Out's touchpoints including digital, social, magazine and live events. The campaign leads up to a bespoke rooftop BBQ in September, created by Time Out, which will offer free drinks and restaurant quality food.

Time Out has also created a tech feature for its website called the ‘Frontier Finder’, which will recommend the best events in a user's area in London, based on the answers to a short questionnaire.



The partnership combines Frontier’s core passion points of music, food and drink with Time Out’s status as a leading global media and entertainment brand that enables people to make the most of the city and to demonstrate Frontier’s commitment to provide Londoners with access to great events going on in the city this summer.

The partnership has been set up by creative agency UM Media.

Lesley Stears, marketing manager at Frontier, said: "This partnership forms the core of our plans for the summer and we needed to work with a media brand that was known, engaged with and respected by our audience. UM London’s expertise helped us to sculpt the ideal campaign with Time Out London, working to make sure our 2017 activity is even better than last year."

Alex Vale, business director at UM London, added: "Matching brands with the right media partners is about both art and science. In this case, Frontier and Time Out London share both a common audience and an appreciation for the great nights out available in the capital. Craft beers and lagers plus music and great food all go perfectly together."

Last month Time Out launched a sailing cinema experience on the River Thames.

