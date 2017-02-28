FriendsFest unveils fan experiences for 2017 tour

Comedy Central UK's FriendsFest, a celebration of the hit television show, has released details of new experiences that will be showcased during this year's tour,

The event, which is once again being hosted in partnership with the Luna Cinema, will tour six locations around the UK - Sheffield, Cardiff, Manchester, Oxfordshire, Essex and London. It will feature more full scale sets, interactive elements and exclusive memorabilia which has never before been seen in the UK, aiming to create the ultimate super-fan experience.

The 2017 tour will not only treat fans to the best of the fest from previous years, including Monica's apartment, Central Perk, Monica's Moon-Dance Diner, Ross and Rachel's Vegas Wedding Chapel and the chance to recreate the iconic titles sequence, but this time fans can visit a full-scale set of Joey and Chandler's apartment complete with a corridor leading to Monica's apartment.

They will also have the chance to take the ultimate throwback photo at the gang's high school prom and grab a drink in the newly enhanced Chick and Duck bar. A special Friendsfest shop will be on site, offering exclusive memorabilia and merchandise.

The tour will take place at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield from 7-16 July, at Bute Park in Cardiff from 21-30 July, Heaton Park in Manchester from 4-13 August, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire from 18-27 August, Hylands House, Essex from the 1-10 September and Clissold Park in London from 15-24 September.

More: Event TV: Behind-the-scenes at Comedy Central's FriendsFest

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.