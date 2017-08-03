Freixenet to run sampling activity at Bestival

Spanish wine brand Freixenet has launched a summer sampling campaign, which will include activity at Bestival.

Freixenet has been touring UK festivals in a branded van, treating guests to samples of its products from an onsite bar. The next stop for the brand will be Bestival, which will take place from 7-10 September.

The brand has already visited Liverpool Sound City, Kew the Music and Kendal Calling, and has been using the activity to showcase two new additions to its wine portfolio; the Freixenet Prosecco and Freixenet Ice Rosé.

Friexenet's sampling activity aims to add a touch of fizz to UK festivals, enhancing the experience for festival-goers.

More: Oreo has unveiled its 'Discover your Flavour' sampling campaign to promote its new Choc'o Brownie flavour. Last month, Volvic launched an experiential sampling campaign, aiming to drive awareness of the brand's 'Touch of Fruit' and 'Juiced' products.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.