FreemanXP strengthens team with senior appointments

FreemanXP, the agency arm of brand experience business Freeman, has bolstered its team with key senior appointments.

Andrew Savill is taking on the role of vice president of business development, while Lesley Mason, former vice president of client services at agency George P Johnson (GPJ), is also joining as client services director.

Savill was previously at agency TBA, where he was client services director. He also spent nine years at agency WRG, and worked across projects for brands including HP, Ricoh, Nokia, HSBC, BMW, Google and Deloitte. Savill will be responsible for developing opportunities from corporate clients in the EMEA region.

Mason worked at GPJ for nine years. After leaving the agency in 2014, she became managing partner at direct and digital agency, MRM Meteorite. For 13 years, Mason also worked client-side at Compaq/Hewlett Packard, and other former clients include Sky, Cisco, Adobe and BT.

Mason will be in charge of leading and managing FreemanXP’s client services team, building strong relationships with the agency’s clients, and will play a key part in the delivery of its events and brand experiences.

Kim Myhre, senior vice president and managing director, FreemanXP said: "Andrew and Lesley have impressive track records of establishing and maintaining long-term client relationships with some of the world’s most renowned brands, making them important additions to our team. They join at a particularly exciting time for the agency, as we continue to drive innovation in brand experiences though the application of intersectional design thinking, and as we gear up for a busy few months, delivering projects for new and existing global clients."

Claudia Stephenson, vice president business development added: "FreemanXP has seen tremendous success since entering the EMEA market, and I’m excited at what’s in store for us in 2017 given the addition of these talented individuals."

In November, it was announced that FreemanXP would expand its operations in Singapore and China. Earlier this month, Freeman announced a series of new appointments and promotions.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1