FreemanXP appoints strategy director

Shaw was previously strategic planner, global strategy development at Geometry Global where she developed the agency’s strategic way of working on a global scale. Her role involved writing creative and strategic briefs, pitch planning and research. Shaw has also held the title of global strategy development associate at G2 Worldwide, where she was responsible for the account liaison and management of global clients including GSK, P&G and L’Oréal.

In her new role, Shaw will report to Niru Desai, VP, strategy at FreemanXP in EMEA and will formulate and implement strategies for clients, as well as working alongside the new business team on providing strategic input into pitch responses.

Desai said: "Strategy is an essential part of how we create meaningful and impactful brand experiences for our clients. Emily will work alongside our creative team to distil insight and data, to inform and develop relevant, engaging brand experiences that resonate and more importantly, deliver results. She is a welcome addition to the agency, and her varied background and experience working with some of the world’s most inspiring brands, makes her the perfect fit for our team."

Shaw added: "I am thrilled to have joined FreemanXP during such a positive time for the agency and broader global Freeman business. I was attracted by the depth of work and opportunity that our agency business in EMEA represents across a broad range of clients and sectors, and all within a relatively short period of time. I very much look forward to contributing to its continued growth."

More: Check out a blog post from FreemanXP's Kim Myhre on what brands can learn from 'band' experiences.

Last month Freeman launched a number of new VR products.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger