Freeman strengthens team with new appointments

Brand experience company Freeman has announced several appointments across its EMEA team, in a bid to drive growth and support a strategic business plan.

Within Freeman's operations team, Chris Smith has joined as custom build director. Smith will be responsible for overseeing the project management team and brings more than 15 years of industry experience to the role.

Louise Goodwin, who was previously employed as account manager at Birmingham's NEC venue, will take on the role of business development manager, reporting to Greg Cherry and with a remit to expand Freeman’s portfolio of exhibition clients. Mark Haverly has been promoted to business development manager and will oversee corporate and exhibitor sales,

Additional appointments include Faye Goldstraw joining Freeman's corporate sales team as corporate account manager, Manny Dhesi appointed as corporate business development executive and Hollie Lawrence promoted to the role of HR director.

Lawrence said: "It’s an exciting start to the new year for Freeman in EMEA, as we strengthen our teams with some great new talent, and recognise many of our existing employees for their dedication to the business. Our people are key to the success of the Freeman business, and here in EMEA we’re committed to supporting Freeman’s goal of being the number one place in the brand experience industry for attracting and growing talent."

In November last year, FreemanXP announced its expansion into Singapore and China. Also in November, the agency was appointed as exclusive design and build partner for ExCel London.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1