Freeman launches new VR products

Freeman has released five new VR products. The VR Design Explorer invites users to experience and walk through their experiences, designs, venues and/or events in stereoscopic 3D, making them feel as though they were right there. The VR Product Explorer allows audiences to interact with products that were once too big, dangerous or expensive to physically demonstrate, but are made manageable in 3D virtual reality.

VR Films and Videos transports audiences into dramatically different environments and times with powerful 360-degree stereoscopic storytelling. Live VR Streaming gives viewers the opportunity to experience events, shows, concerts and other live events as if they are actually live in the audience through virtual reality video streams. Freeman's Custom VR Experiences takes the form of an interactive content studio, which can create new experiences such as virtual worlds, games, interactive apps and learning programmes.

The launch is US specific for the moment, however there are eventual plans to roll out the suite of virtual reality products and services globally.



Richard Maranville, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Freeman, said: "As the demand for immersive experiences grows, we knew we needed to bring virtual reality to the brand experience category. VR has been the 'it' technology for some time, but what we're doing with VR technology is really going to change the way our industry works and how marketers interact with their audiences."

Wilson Tang, vice president of digital experience at Freeman, said: "With virtual reality, we believe it's a matter of when – not if – the technology will change the brand experience category. We believe the immersive ability of VR is an opportunity to tell far more engaging stories and to teach far more interactive lessons."

The agency will also be publishing VR guides, articles and applications of VR to help clients use the technology and deliver optimal experiences. Tang added: "More importantly, we want to work with clients to help evolve this technology, as it changes the design process."

In November, Freeman's agency division, FreemanXP, annouced an expansion into Singapore and China. Earlier this month, Freeman announced new appointments across its EMEA team.

